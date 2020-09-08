Sweet 16: All the best pictures from the US Open fourth round
From Serena Williams, Tsvetana Pironkova and Victoria Azarenka making it a record three mothers in the US Open quarterfinals to Yulia Putintseva's magnificent epic, all the best pictures from the fourth round of the 2020 US Open.
