Last eight club: The best pictures from the US Open quarterfinals

From Naomi Osaka's progress in the top half to Serena Williams's comeback in a battle of moms against Tsvetana Pironkova, all the best pictures from the 2020 US Open quarterfinals.

Lexington champion Jennifer Brady was the only player in the last eight competing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, but had been in scintillating form over the first week.

However, two-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist Yulia Putintseva had not dropped a set to Brady in two previous meetings.

Form won out over past history as Brady powered past Putintseva 6-3, 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Naomi Osaka wore a mask honoring the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police, the spark for this year's worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Shelby Rogers had been unranked as recently as last April after undergoing knee surgery, but the American's comeback has taken another big step forwards with her second Grand Slam quarterfinal run.

However, 2018 champion Osaka was ruthlessly efficient, firing seven aces and 24 winners to only eight unforced errors to beat Rogers 6-3, 6-4 and reach her second US Open semifinal.

In the first ever Grand Slam quarterfinal between mothers, Tsvetana Pironkova came out firing in an immaculate first set to take the lead over Serena Williams.

However, Serena demonstrated once again why she is one of the greatest mid-match problem-solvers the sport has ever seen, getting to grips with Pironkova's idiosyncratic style in a compelling second set.

Serena took a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to end Pironkova's remarkable run, and the two mothers shared a moment at net afterwards.

Prague finalist and Cincinnati semifinalist Elise Mertens has been one of the form players of the resumption, and was in her second straight US Open quarterfinal.

However, Cincinnati champion Victoria Azarenka was ruthless in dismissing Mertens 6-1, 6-0 to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal since the 2013 US Open - setting up an all-mother rematch of that year's final against Serena Williams.

