Topping the bill: How No.1 seeds have fared at Roland Garros

The fortunes of the No.1 seeds at the French Open since 2000.

After dropping only one set in her first five matches, Martina Hingis was knocked out in 2000 by eventual champion Mary Pierce in the semis.

Hingis was at the top of the draw again in 2001 and suffered a similar defeat as she lost out to Jennifer Capriati, who went on to beat Kim Clijsters in an epic final.

It was Jennifer Capriati’s turn to be No.1 seed in 2002. She suffered a similar fate to Hingis as she made comfortable progress to the last four before she was beaten by Serena Williams.

Serena was top seed for the first time in 2003. As was the case in the previous three years, the No.1 seed made the semis only to lose out to the player who would win the tournament, this time Justine Henin.

Henin returned to Paris in 2004 and suffered a shock defeat to Tathiana Garbin in the second round. She lost only once at Roland Garros in her whole career thereafter.

Topping the draw in 2005 was Lindsay Davenport. The American made it as far as the quarters but was outclassed by Pierce at that juncture.

Amélie Mauresmo had not dropped a set as she raced into a fourth-round lead over Nicole Vaidisova, yet she collapsed to defeat as she failed to make the latter stages in 2006.

Henin became the first No.1 seed of the millennium to win the trophy as she overcame Ana Ivanovic, 6-1, 6-2 in the showpiece of 2007.

A year after declaring herself feeling like “a cow on ice”, Maria Sharapova made the fourth round in Paris in 2008 before exiting to Dinara Safina.

Safina topped the draw in 2009 and after being runner-up a year previous, matched that achievement. She was defeated by compatriot Svetlana Kuznetsova in the final.

It took a brilliant performance from Samantha Stosur to defeat top seed Serena in the quarterfinals of 2010.

Caroline Wozniacki became just the second No.1 seed of the century not to make the second week as she was defeated in straight sets by Daniela Hantuchova in the third round of 2011.

Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka was top of the pile in 2012 and made a run to the fourth round before exiting to Dominika Cibulkova in two sets.

Serena powered to the title in 2013. She dropped just one set over the fortnight and only lost 29 games over seven matches.

An unseeded Garbiñe Muguruza gave an insight into her potential when she shocked Serena in the second round of 2014, winning, 6-2, 6-2.

Serena bounced back to lift the title in 2015. In contrast to her success a couple of years earlier, she was forced into three sets in five of her seven matches, losing the opener on four occasions.

In 2016, Muguruza was again the nemesis of Serena. The American was top seed by lost out to the Spaniard in the final.

The only No.1 seed to have lost in the first round this century is Angelique Kerber, who was beaten by Ekaterina Makaraova, 6-2, 6-2 in 2017.

Simona Halep’s first experience of being top seed at Roland Garros was an altogether positive one as the Romanian ploughed through the field to emerge as 2018 champion, defeating Sloane Stephens in the final over three sets.

Naomi Osaka battled to the third round of the 2019 edition but after winning two three setters found Katerina Siniakova too strong.

