2022's Longest Matches

Marathon Marvels 2022: All the year's three-hour matches

Wimbledon 2022 saw Elise Mertens and Harmony Tan take the total number of WTA main draw matches that have clocked in at three hours or more this season so far to 26.

01 /26
Daria Saville d. [1] Emma Raducanu 5-7, 7-6(4), 4-3 ret., Guadalajara R1 (3:36). Former World No.20 Saville, on the comeback trail and contesting her 10th tournament since 2019, trailed 7-5, 5-3 before Raducanu retired due to a hip injury.

Photo by Abierto Zapopan

02 /26
Heather Watson d. Arantxa Rus 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4, Miami R1 (3:26). Watson led 5-3 in the first set and came from 4-1 down in the second set to win her first Miami match since 2016.

Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Getty Images

03 /26
Beatriz Haddad Maia d. Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(7), Monterrey QF (3:22). Haddad Maia saved three match points to reach her first WTA semifinal since Bogota 2019.

Photo by Abierto GNP Seguros

04 /26
[23] Jil Teichmann d. [15] Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6[5], Roland Garros R3 (3:18). Teichmann trailed by a break in both sets two and three but recovered to reach her first Grand Slam second week.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

05 /26
[2] Angelique Kerber d. Kaja Juvan 7-6(5), 6-7(0), 7-6(5), Strasbourg F (3:16). Kerber had only won two matches in 2022 prior to Strasbourg, but sealed her 14th title and fourth on clay in the longest final of the year so far.

Photo by Olivier Renaud/Internationaux de Strasbourg

06 /26
[24] Elise Mertens d. Panna Udvardy 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5, Wimbledon R2 (3:15). Mertens reached her 18th consecutive Grand Slam third round after saving two match points in the second set, then returning to win the decider the following day.

Photo by Benoit Doppagne/Getty Images

07 /26
Harmony Tan d. [WC] Serena Williams 7-5, 1-6, 7-6[7], Wimbledon R1 (3:11). Tan won a late-evening thriller on Centre Court over the seven-time champion, recovering after missing a match point at 6-5 in set three and going 4-0 down in the match tiebreak.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

08 /26
Marta Kostyuk d. Maryna Zanevska 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 7-5, Indian Wells R1 (3:09). Kostyuk saved two match points en route to winning an emotional match between two Ukrainian-born players.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

09 /26
[Q] Eva Lys d. Viktorija Golubic 5-7, 7-5, 7-5, Stuttgart R1 (3:09). Originally a qualifying wildcard, Lys scored her first Top 50 win on her WTA main draw debut despite Golubic going up break three times in set two and serving for the match in set three.

Photo by Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

10 /26
Danka Kovinic d. [Q] Jang Su-Jeong 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, Australian Open R1 (3:09). Kovinic went on to become the first Montenegrin in history to reach the third round of a major.

Photo by Martin Keep/Getty Images

11 /26
Magda Linette d. [17] Alison Riske 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-6(4), Eastbourne R2 (3:09). Linette's second straight win over Riske since Feb. 2022, having lost all five of her meetings with the American prior to that.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

12 /26
[8] Belinda Bencic d. [2] Maria Sakkari 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-4, Berlin SF (3:07). Bencic lost the first set from set point up, but recovered to reach her 15th career final and second of 2022.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

13 /26
[Q] Yulia Putintseva d. [Q] Kaja Juvan 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, Rome R1 (3:06). Putintseva needed six set points to win the first set and saved double match point serving at 4-5 in the third set.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

14 /26
[4] Sara Sorribes Tormo d. Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, Melbourne 2 R1 (3:06). The first of three matches over three hours long that Sorribes Tormo has played in 2022 so far.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

15 /26
[WC] Dayana Yastremska d. Ana Bogdan 3-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(7), Lyon R1 (3:05). Four days after fleeing the war in Ukraine, Yastremska saved two match points to win this epic - and went on to reach the Lyon final.

Photo by Alexandre Hergott/Open 6ème Sens - Métropole de Lyon

16 /26
Magdalena Frech d. [WC] Renata Zarazua 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, Guadalajara R1 (3:04). A reprise of the 2021 Concord 125 final, and Frech's third win in as many meetings with Zarazua.

Photo by Abierto Zapopan

17 /26
Ekaterina Alexandrova d. [Q] Marie Bouzkova 6-7(4), 6-0, 7-5, Madrid R3 (3:04). Alexandrova missed three match points at 5-3 in the third set and a fourth at 5-4, but sealed her fifth to reach the first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Getty Images

18 /26
[1] Maria Sakkari d. Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-4, St. Petersburg SF (3:04). Sakkari came from 2-0 down in the third set to reach her fourth career final.

Photo by Formula TX

19 /26
[1] Iga Swiatek d. Liudmila Samsonova 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5, Stuttgart SF (3:03). Samsonova snapped Swiatek's 28-set streak, the joint-second longest this century, but the World No.1 fought back to extend her match-winning streak to 22.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

20 /26
[4] Sara Sorribes Tormo d. Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-1, Monterrey R1 (3:03). Sorribes Tormo let a 4-1 second-set lead slip, but avenged her defeat by Rakhimova a month previously at Melbourne 2.

Photo by Abierto GNP Seguros

21 /26
[6] Nuria Parrizas Diaz d. [4] Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, Monterrey QF (3:02). Parrizas Diaz posted her first Top 50 win to reach her first WTA semifinal at the age of 30.

Photo by Abierto GNP Seguros

22 /26
Jil Teichmann d. Elena Rybakina 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5, Rome R3 (3:02). Teichmann had beaten Rybakina 6-3, 6-1 in 77 minutes at the same stage of Madrid a week previously, and reprised the win to reach her fourth WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

23 /26
[7] Iga Swiatek d. Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3, Australian Open QF (3:01). Swiatek won her longest Grand Slam match to date to reach her second major semifinal.

Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

24 /26
Kaia Kanepi d. Shelby Rogers 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-2, Charleston R1 (3:01). Kanepi took a 2-1 head-to-head lead over Rogers with this result, having last defeated the American eight years previously at the Contrexéville ITF W100 in 2014.

Photo by Charleston Tennis LLC/Chris Smith

25 /26
Aliaksandra Sasnovich d. Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4, Miami R3 (3:01). Sasnovich overturned a prior 0-3 head-to-head against Begu to reach the last 16 of Miami for the first time.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

26 /26
Kristina Mladenovic d. [LL] Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7), Rabat R1 (3:00). Mladenovic came from 4-2 down in the third set and saved a match point in the deciding tiebreak to score her first main-draw win of 2022.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Getty Images

Latest News

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS

Get official communications from the WTA and ATP, delivered straight to your e-mail! We’ll keep you informed on all you need to know across the Tours, including news, players, tournaments, features, competitions, offers and more.

Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2022 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.