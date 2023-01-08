2023 WTA Debutantes

Welcome to the tour: A look at the players who made debuts in 2023

The first week of the 2023 season saw four players make their tour-level debuts, including 20-year-old Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on the Spanish United Cup team.

No.321-ranked Malene Helgo made her tour-level debut at the United Cup as the Norwegian No.2, where she kept Martina Trevisan on court for over three hours in her second meeting with a Top 30 opponent.

Gergana Topalova, 22, competed as a substitute for Bulgaria at the United Cup. The World No.324 took Elise Mertens to three sets in her first meeting with a Top 100 player.

No.193-ranked Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 20, was a substitute on the Spanish United Cup team, and was victorious on her debut over Olivia Gadecki.

Doubles No.30 Erin Routliffe, 27, made her singles tour debut at home in Auckland as a wild card. The New Zealander fell in three sets to Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round.

