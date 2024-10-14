2024 Match Point Saves

Photos: Tamara Korpatsch and all of 2024's winners from match point down

Tamara Korpatsch's defeat of Anna Bondar in the first round of Ningbo was the 65th WTA main-draw match of 2024 won from match point down.

Varvara Gracheva came from a set and 5-3 down to defeat Tereza Martincova 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of Auckland, saving two match points as Martincova served at 5-4 in set two.

For the second year running, Linda Noskova won from match point down in her season opener. The Czech saved one match point serving at 5-6 in set two to beat Timea Babos 5-7, 7-6(8), 7-6(2) in Round 1 of Brisbane.

Zhu Lin also won from match point down in her second straight season opener, saving one in the deciding tiebreak to beat Danielle Collins 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(7) in the Brisbane second round.

Angelique Kerber notched the first win of her comeback from maternity leave, and spearheaded a win for Germany over Australia in the United Cup semifinals, after saving two match points in the deciding tiebreak to best Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(7).

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova stared down two match points trailing 5-1 in the third set against Camila Osorio in the first round of Hobart, coming back to win 1-6, 7-6(4), 7-5. Schmiedlova had also been 3-1 down in set two.

Yulia Putintseva defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 0-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) in the first round of Hobart after trailing 6-0, 4-0 and saving one match point as the Italian served at 5-2 in set two.

Ekaterina Alexandrova saved four match points in the second-set tiebreak, then overturned a 5-3 third-set deficit, to beat Magda Linette 3-6, 7-6(8), 7-5 in the first round of Adelaide.

Marta Kostyuk reached her third straight Australian Open third round after defeating Elise Mertens 5-7, 6-1, 7-6[6], saving one match point serving at 5-6 in the decider.

Anna Blinkova saved six match points -- and converted her 10th -- in the longest match-tiebreak ever to upset Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 7-6[20] in Round 2 of the Australian Open. It was Blinkova's second career Top 5 win.

Mirra Andreeva notched her first tour-level win from match point down in Round 3 of the Australian Open, coming from 5-1 down in the decider (saving one at 5-2) to beat Diane Parry 1-6, 6-1, 7-6[6].

Defending champion Anastasia Potapova defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 2-6, 7-6(9), 7-5 in the second round of Linz, having trailed 3-1 in the second set and by two match points in the tiebreak.

The second round of Linz saw Jelena Ostapenko save one match point as Clara Tauson served at 5-3 in the decider, before going on to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(7). Ostapenko went on to win the title.

Linda Noskova saved one match point serving at 3-5 in the second set en route to defeating Maria Sakkari 3-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 in the second round of Doha -- her fifth career Top 10 win.

Sorana Cirstea upset Marketa Vondrousova 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-2 in the Dubai quarterfinals after saving six match points in set two -- two down 5-1, one down 5-2, two down 5-3 and one down 6-5.

Daria Saville came from a set and a break down to defeat Tatjana Maria in the Round of 16 in San Diego, saving one match point on her own serve at 4-5, 30-40 in the second set before winning 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2 in 3 hours and 14 minutes.

Diana Shnaider saved one match point in the second set tiebreak en route to defeating Ana Bogdan 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-3 in the first round of Indian Wells.

Playing her first match in five months following an injury layoff, Madison Keys saved two match points serving at 4-5 in the third set en route to defeating Hailey Baptiste 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4) in the second round of Indian Wells.

Aryna Sabalenka escaped Peyton Stearns 6-7(2), 6-2, 7-6(6) in the second round of Indian Wells despite Stearns holding four match points -- including three in a row -- as she served for the win at 5-4 in the decider.

Anhelina Kalinina saved one match point serving at 4-5 in the second set en route to defeating Caroline Wozniacki 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round of Miami.

Katie Volynets saved two match points at 6-4 down in the third-set tiebreak before beating Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-7(6), 7-6(6) in the Charleston first round -- which became the longest match of 2024 at 3 hours and 43 minutes.

Irina Bara erased one match point at 6-3, 5-4 (almost immediately after a rain delay), then went on to oust former finalist Laura Pigossi 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 in a 3-hour and 22-minute Bogota second-round clash.

Jessica Pegula missed her first four match points at 5-4 in the third set against Victoria Azarenka in the Charleston quarterfinals, but saved four in the deciding tiebreak before converting her fifth to win 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7).

In the first round of Rouen, Natalija Stevanovic escaped triple match point as Anna Blinkova served for the match at 6-5 in the third set, coming back to notch her second Top 50 win 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(2).

Yuan Yue missed her first two match points at 5-4 in the third set against Varvara Gracheva in the Rouen second round; she saved one trailing 6-5 and two more in the tiebreak before winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(6).

Marta Kostyuk trailed Zheng Qinwen 5-3 in the decider of their Stuttgart second-round tilt, but saved five match points as her former junior rival served at 5-4 and emerged a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 victor.

Wang Xiyu saved one match point at 5-4 in the second set before squeaking out a 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-2 win over Ana Bogdan in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Wang Xinyu saved 10 match points as she came back from a set and 5-2 down against Viktoriya Tomova in the Madrid first round -- three trailing 5-2 and seven at 5-3 -- eventually winning 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic saved four match points in the second set (one at 5-3 and three more in the tiebreak) en route to a 3-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 victory over Clara Burel in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Elena Rybakina saved two match points on her own serve trailing Yulia Putintseva 5-2 in the third set of their Madrid quarterfinal, reeling off the last five games for a 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 victory.

In the Madrid final, World No.1 Iga Swiatek saved two championship points at 6-5 in the third set, and a third championship point at 7-6 in the third-set tiebreak, before clinching the title over Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7).

Elina Avanesyan came from 5-3 down in the third set, saving one match point trailing 5-4, to defeat Cristina Bucsa 6-7(3), 6-0, 7-5 in the first round of Rome.

Dayana Yastremska came from a set and 5-2 down to defeat Laura Siegemund 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the Rome second round, saving two match points as the German served at 5-4 in the second set.

Aryna Sabalenka notched a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7) win over Elina Svitolina in the Rome Round of 16, saving three match points in total -- two at 6-5 in the third set, and another at 7-6 in the decisive tiebreak.

Peyton Stearns pulled off an escape from 5-0 down in the third set, saving two match points -- at 5-0 and 5-4 -- to defeat defending champion Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the Rabat quarterfinals.

Camila Osorio saved triple match point as Anhelina Kalinina served at 6-5 in the second set of their Roland Garros first round, ultimately advancing when Kalinina retired due to injury trailing 3-6, 7-6(2), 4-1.

In the first round of Roland Garros, Tamara Korpatsch held her first match point against Ashlyn Krueger at 5-4 in the third set, but had to save one in the ensuing tiebreak before winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6[9].

A clash of four-time major champions in the second round of Roland Garros saw Iga Swiatek come from 5-2 down in the decider against Naomi Osaka to win 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5, saving one match point as Osaka served at 5-4.

Tatjana Maria saved six match points to escape Emiliana Arango 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) in the first round of Nottingham: two as Arango served at 6-5 in set two, three in the second-set tiebreak and one in the third-set tiebreak.

Lucky loser Caroline Dolehide saved two match points on her serve at 5-4 in the third set before squeaking past former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) in the opening round of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

Jessica Pegula saved five match points in the third set of the ecotrans Ladies Open final (four at 5-4 and another at 6-5) before outlasting Anna Kalinskaya 6-7(0), 6-4, 7-6(3) to capture her first title of the year.

Emma Raducanu came from a set and 3-1 down, saving one match point in the second-set tiebreak, to defeat Jessica Pegula 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-5 in the second round of Eastbourne. The result was Raducanu's first Top 10 win.

Viktoriya Tomova saved five match points, all in the third-set tiebreak, in the Bad Homburg quarterfinals to beat Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(9) and make her first WTA 500 semifinal.

Cristina Bucsa saved two match points -- one on either side of a rain delay -- trailing Ana Bogdan 5-4 in the third set in the first round of Wimbledon, eventually pulling through 6-4, 4-6, 7-6[5].

Bernarda Pera came from 5-2 down in the third set, saving two match points (one down 5-3 and another down 5-4) to defeat Anastasia Potapova 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6[6] in the first round of Wimbledon.

Marta Kostyuk escaped Daria Saville in the Wimbledon second round from 5-2 down in the second set, saving one match point as the Australian served at 6-5.

After being moved from a darkening Court 12 to a lit Court No.1, Caroline Wozniacki saved two match points at 5-4 in the third set and notched a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 win over No.30 seed Leylah Fernandez in the second round of Wimbledon.

Ann Li defeated fellow American Peyton Stearns 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 in the Palermo Ladies Open first round, saving one match point at 7-6 in the second-set tiebreak.

Mirra Andreeva saved two match points trailing Olga Danilovic 5-2 in the third set of their Iasi semifinal, pulling through 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) to reach her first WTA final.

Zheng Qinwen saved one match point down 5-3 in the second set before rallying for a 6-7(7), 7-6(4), 6-1 victory over Emma Navarro in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the Olympic quarterfinals, Donna Vekic saved one match point in the third-set tiebreak, then converted her fifth match point with an ace to outlast Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(8).

Taylor Townsend saved two match points in the deciding tiebreak to defeat Caroline Dolehide 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(7) in the first round of Cincinnati. Townsend had led 5-2 in the third set and sealed victory on her fourth match point.

Leylah Fernandez faced two match points trailing 6-5 in the second set against Elena Rybakina in the second round of Cincinnati -- but Rybakina double faulted on both, and Fernandez pulled through 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4.

Sofia Kenin overturned a 5-3 third-set deficit, saving one match point trailing 5-4 on serve, to defeat Katie Volynets 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in the Cleveland first round.

Katerina Siniakova defeated Sayaka Ishii 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(5) in the Cleveland first round after trailing 5-1 in the third set and saving three match points as Ishii served at 5-3. Ishii, 18, was playing her first WTA main draw.

Lulu Sun came from 4-1 down in the third set, saving one match point trailing 5-4 on serve, to defeat Maria Lourdes Carle 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(2) in the second round of Monterrey.

Paula Badosa saved one match point trailing Elena-Gabriela Ruse 5-4 in the third set in the US Open third round, winning 4-6, 6-1, 7-6[8] to complete her set of second-week showings at every Grand Slam.

Canadian teen Marina Stakusic made her first career WTA quarterfinal by saving four match points in a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(0) win over Jelena Ostapenko at the Guadalajara Open AKRON. In the third set, Stakusic saved one match point at 5-3 and three more at 6-5.

In the Monastir quarterfinals, Rebecca Sramkova saved one match point down 5-3 in the third set against Sara Sorribes Tormo before winning 1-6, 7-6, 7-5 to make her first WTA semifinal.

Tamara Zidansek saved four match points to defeat Nadia Podoroska 4-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(3) in the Hua Hin 2 quarterfinals -- three as Podoroska served at 5-4 in the decider, and one more as the Argentinian served at 6-5.

Jaqueline Cristian earned the first Top 10 win of her career in the China Open second round, saving four match points at 5-4 in the third set before clinching a 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Viktoriya Tomova fended off four match points in the second-set tiebreak, including three in a row, en route to defeating Ashlyn Krueger 1-6, 7-6(8), 7-5 in the Wuhan first round.

Wang Xinyu defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(6) in the Wuhan quarterfinals, saving two match points -- one as Alexandrova served at 5-4 in the third set and one down 6-5 in the tiebreak (which Wang had led 5-0).

Elisabetta Cocciaretto faced two points to trail Jessika Ponchet 5-1 in the third set of their Osaka first round, and one match point down 5-4, but came back to win 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(3).

Tamara Korpatsch saved three match points serving down 5-4 in the second set en route to defeating Anna Bondar 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 6-4 in the Ningbo first round -- her first WTA main-draw win since also saving match points in the Roland Garros first round.

