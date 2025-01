03 /04

Yulia Putintseva d. [6] Diana Shnaider 7-6(3), 6-7(9), 6-4, Adelaide QF (3:14). Putintseva led 4-1 in the second set, then held her first two match points in the ensuing tiebreak -- but needed seven to seal the deal on her second Top 20 win of the week.

Mark Brake/Getty Images