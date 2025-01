06 /08

Harriet Dart saved two match points down 6-5 in the decider to defeat Jana Fett 7-5, 2-6, 7-6[7] in the Australian Open first round. Fett double faulted on her second -- the start of a nine-point run for Dart to go 6-0 up in the match tiebreak.

Kelly Delfina/Getty Images