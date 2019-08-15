Terms and Conditions for Digital Diary Study
- INTRODUCTION. These terms and conditions govern the participation in the Diary Study (defined below) organised by WTA Ventures Operations, LLC (“WTAV”) is the ultimate “owner” of the study and is the data controller. Pulse Innovations Ltd (Pulselive), whose registered office is at The Heights, Brooklands, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XW, is the “administrator” of the study and is a data processor acting on WTAV’s behalf. “Sub-administrators” may be used to recruit users on behalf of WTAV (acting as sub-processors under Privacy legislation). A “Participant” refers to any individual who meets the eligibility criteria for the Diary Study, is selected to participate by Pulselive and agrees to take part in the Diary Study. By participating in the Diary Study, Participants agree to these terms and conditions and any others made available to participants during the study.
- ELIGIBILITY FOR DIARY STUDY. Participants must be 18 years or older. The Diary Study is open to residents of Japan, United Kingdom, USA, Brazil, France, Germany and Italy. A maximum of thirty in total Participants will be selected by Pulselive across the aforementioned jurisdictions.
- DIARY STUDY PARTICIPATION. Participants will be required to document and diarise their use of WTAV digital ecosystems by sending daily text messages, videos, voice notes and/or screenshots via a messaging service (WhatsApp) every time they engage with WTAV digital content (the “Diary Study”). Participants must complete all required tasks and submit their diary entries as instructed. The Diary Study will last for seven days from 30/10/23 to 05/11/24 (the “Diary Study Period”).
- INCENTIVES. Participants who take part in the Diary Study to Pulselive’s reasonable satisfaction for the seven days of the Diary Study Period will receive reimbursement with an estimated recovery value of $100.
- All Participant information and personal data shared with Pulselive shall be controlled by WTAV in accordance with its privacy policy which can be found at https://www.wtatennis.com/privacy-policy.
- By participating in the Diary Study, a Participant grants to WTAV and Pulselive a royalty-free, non-exclusive, perpetual licence to edit, publish, translate, modify, adapt, make available and distribute any element of their entry throughout the world in any media now known or hereafter invented, including any accompanying photographs of the Participant.