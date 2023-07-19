Tennis Plays for Peace

Iga_Swiatek_-_2023_Roland_Garros_-_Day_15-DSC_2135

Champions Corner: Iga Swiatek rules Roland Garros once again

World No.1 Iga Swiatek joins the WTA Insider Podcast after winning her third French Open title to reflect on the "surreal" resume she is building and explain how she shut out all the noise in Paris.

dayana yastremska
UKR
16.7% Win 1
83.3% Win 5
jasmine paolini
ITA

WTA Rankings

Singles

Singles

# 1
Points 9315
Iga
Swiatek
POL
Rank Player Points
2 -
A. Sabalenka
BLR
8845
3 -
E. Rybakina
KAZ
5465
4 -
J. Pegula
USA
5395
5 -
C. Garcia
FRA
4865
Doubles

Doubles

# 1
Points 7441
Katerina
Siniakova
CZE
Rank Player Points
2 -
B. Krejcikova
CZE
7036
3 -
J. Pegula
USA
6595
4 -
C. Gauff
USA
6505
5 2
S. Hunter
AUS
5760
Singles

Singles

# 1
Points 6455
Aryna
Sabalenka
BLR
Rank Player Points
2 -
I. Swiatek
POL
5685
3 -
E. Rybakina
KAZ
4891
4 -
J. Pegula
USA
2975
5 23
M. Vondrousova
CZE
2936
Doubles

Doubles

# 1
Points 5065
J.
Pegula
USA
C.
Gauff
USA
Rank Player Points
2 4
S. Hunter
E. Mertens
3520
3 1
B. Krejcikova
K. Siniakova
3010
4 1
D. Schuurs
D. Krawczyk
2895
5 1
T. Townsend
L. Fernandez
2690
