The American WTA star teams up with Tennis Warehouse to share her favorite footwork drills.

The USA's Shelby Rogers teamed up with Tennis Warehouse to offer her advice on improving footwork on the court - and the best drills to do that.

She picked out a four-cone shuffle as one of her favorites, explaining: "It gets my feet going, gets me moving quickly.

"Whether it's practice or a match, it gets you ready for what's coming at you."

She demonstrated the drill in action - showing exactly what she does when she uses it in a warm-up.

"I do this drill three times - down, back, shuffle around, and then switch to the other side," she added.

Rogers also showed how to do her figure-eight footwork drill, saying: "Focus on that first step, that crossover, the quick feet around the cones. This will get your first step explosive, ready for that first ball on court."

Tennis Warehouse has the largest selection of tennis gear among retailers, but they also have tips on how to improve your game. Click here for more tips from star players.