ITF/TENNIS EUROPE $25,000

BELGIUM
Aug 15 - Aug 21, 2022
Level ITF
Total $ Commitment $15,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
Complete Notes

Latest Matches

All Scores

Who's Playing...

View All

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS

Get official communications from the WTA and ATP, delivered straight to your e-mail! We’ll keep you informed on all you need to know across the Tours, including news, players, tournaments, features, competitions, offers and more.

Will be used in accordance with the WTA Privacy Policy and the ATP Privacy Policy

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2022 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.