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Tournament background - 1017 - Cincinnati
Upcoming

Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI • USA

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WTA 1000

Hard

Starts in 308 Days
Aug 12 - Aug 22, 2027

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Cincinnati Open

The Cincinnati Open is a WTA 1000 tournament played on outdoor hard courts at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The draw has expanded in 2025, with 96 singles players and 32 doubles teams competing for 1,000 PIF WTA Ranking points at the third-largest tennis event in the United States. It is the oldest US tennis tournament still played in its original city. The Cincinnati Open became a WTA 1000 event in 2009.

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Level WTA 1000
Duration August 12 - August 22, 2027
Location CINCINNATI, USA
Surface Hard
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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