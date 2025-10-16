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The Queen's Club Championships
The Queen’s Club in London plays host to the HSBC Championships – with the tour returning to the annual tournament at the WTA 500-level after more than 50 years. The stunning outdoor venue in West Kensington is known for holding this long-standing annual grass court event, which was first played in 1889. Now, a new era in women’s tennis history begins on this popular grass court home.
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Level
Duration June 7 - June 13, 2027
Location LONDON, GBR
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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