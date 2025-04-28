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Megasaray Hotels Open
In the spring, the Megasaray Hotels Open hosts three separate tournaments, each recognized as a WTA 125 event. These competitions take place in the picturesque Antalya, Turkey. The Antalya Challenger marked its women's debut in 2024, with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro winning the singles title after a competitive three-set match. In the doubles category, the team of Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello emerged victorious.
The outdoor clay courts at the Megasaray Tennis Academy serve as an important platform for emerging tennis talent, offering them the opportunity to shine and advance their careers in the sport.
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Level WTA 125
Duration February 23 - February 28, 2027
Location ANTALYA, Türkiye
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Outdoor Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
Status Upcoming
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