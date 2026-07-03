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Oeiras 2 Jamor Indoor
The Oeiras 2 Jamor Indoor is the second of two consecutive tournaments played the Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor is Oeiras, Portugal. 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams compete on indoor hard courts at this WTA 125 event in an effort to get their WTA season off to a strong start.
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Level WTA 125
Duration February 15 - February 21, 2027
Location OEIRAS, Portugal
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Indoor Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 16
Status Upcoming
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