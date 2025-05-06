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Dubrovnik Open
The Dubrovnik Open is making its debut in 2026 as a WTA 125 tournament. The outdoor clay courts of Tennis Club Dubrovnik will be the setting, where 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete for the inaugural Dubrovnik title.
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Level WTA 125
Duration March 22 - March 28, 2027
Location DUBROVNIK, Croatia
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Outdoor Clay
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
Status Upcoming
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