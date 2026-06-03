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Austin 125
Austin 125, also known as the Austin Challenger, is a WTA 125 even played on outdoor hard courts in Austin, Texas. Founded in 2025, 32 singles players and 8 doubles teams compete at the Courtyard Racquet Club as part of the WTA’s Sunshine Swing.
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Level WTA 125
Duration March 8 - March 13, 2027
Location AUSTIN, United States
Total $ Commitment $115,000
Surface Outdoor Hard
Singles Draw 32
Doubles Draw 8
Status Upcoming
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