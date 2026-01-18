Skip to main content
Corporate
EN
English
Español
Go back to the home page
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Coaches
Videos
Videos
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
News
About
About
About the WTA
WTA Tour
WTA Ventures
Our history
Press center
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Coaches
Videos
Videos
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
News
About
About
About the WTA
WTA Tour
WTA Ventures
Our history
Press center
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
Scores
Rankings
Unlocked
Calendar
Highlights
Fantasy
H2H
Completed
WTT W50
ARG
Clay
Completed
Jan 12 - Jan 18, 2026
Loading
Watch Live
Overview
Scores
Order Of Play
Draws
Player List
Past Winners
Stories
Matches
View Scores
Loading matches
Level
ITF
Duration
January 12 - January 18, 2026
Location
ARG
Total $ Commitment
$40,000
Surface
Clay
Singles Draw
32
Doubles Draw
16