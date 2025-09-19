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Tournament background - 2012 - Berlin Open
Upcoming

VANDA Pharmaceuticals Berlin Tennis Open

BERLIN • GER

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WTA 500

Grass

Starts in 249 Days
Jun 14 - Jun 20, 2027

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Berlin Tennis Open

Steffi Graf Stadium is the setting for the Berlin Tennis Open – a WTA 500 event where the stars of women’s tennis battle for a title on outdoor grass courts in Germany’s capital city. With the venue’s centre court hosting up to 4,500 fans, this tournament acts as a preview for Wimbledon in both play and atmosphere.
Formerly the German Open, this event features 32 singles players, 16 doubles teams, and has been a premier-level event on the WTA Tour calendar since 1988. It joined the WTA 500 tier in 2021, its first year on grass after a lengthy history on clay.

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Level WTA 500
Duration June 14 - June 20, 2027
Location BERLIN, GER
Surface Grass
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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