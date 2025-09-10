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Hamburg European Open
The MSC Hamburg Ladies Open was founded in 2021, finally bringing the WTA back to the historic tennis center Am Rothenbaum. Contested on outdoor clay courts, the Hamburg Open features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing in front of up to 10,000 fans in Germany’s second-largest city.
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Duration July 12 - July 18, 2027
Location HAMBURG, GER
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0
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