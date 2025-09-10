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Tournament background - 2042 - Hamburg
Upcoming

MSC Hamburg Ladies Open

HAMBURG • GER

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WTA 250

Clay

Starts in 277 Days
Jul 12 - Jul 18, 2027

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Hamburg European Open

The MSC Hamburg Ladies Open was founded in 2021, finally bringing the WTA back to the historic tennis center Am Rothenbaum. Contested on outdoor clay courts, the Hamburg Open features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing in front of up to 10,000 fans in Germany’s second-largest city.

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Level WTA 250
Duration July 12 - July 18, 2027
Location HAMBURG, GER
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0

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