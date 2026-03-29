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Highlights
H2H
Completed
WTT W75
SLO
Hard
Completed
Mar 23 - Mar 29, 2026
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Level
ITF
Duration
March 23 - March 29, 2026
Location
SLO
Total $ Commitment
$60,000
Surface
Hard
Singles Draw
32
Doubles Draw
16