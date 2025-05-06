WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Scores
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Rankings_288x288
Rankings
unlocked
Unlocked
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-TourCalendar_288x288
Calendar
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Video_288x288
Highlights
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Fantasy_288x288
Fantasy
WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-H2H_288x288
H2H
In Progress

WTT W15

PER

Clay

Dec 8 - Dec 14, 2025

Stories

Latest Matches

View Scores
Level ITF
Duration December 8 - December 14, 2025
Location PER
Total $ Commitment $15,000
Surface Clay
Singles Draw 0
Doubles Draw 0