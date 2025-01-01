2025 Brisbane Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Polina Kudermetova ousts Samsonova to notch first Top 30 win No.107 Polina Kudermetova earned the first Top 30 win of her career and second Top 50 win of the week by defeating Liudmila Samsonova in the second round at the Brisbane International. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied