2025 Brisbane Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Yuan upsets Kostuk in Brisbane to earn third Top 20 win Yuan Yue moved into the Round of 16 at the Brisbane International after upsetting No.17 Marta Kostyuk in straight sets. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied