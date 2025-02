Swiatek outduels Rybakina, keeps four-peat hopes alive in Doha

No. 2 seed and three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek extended her Qatar TotalEnergies Open winning streak to 15 matches and leveled her head-to-head with Elena Rybakina at four wins apiece with a straight-sets defeat of the No. 5 seed in the quarterfinals.