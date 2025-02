After dueling hot shots, Saville outlasts Kalinina to make Merida quarters

Drop shots and lobs were the name of the game in qualifier Daria Saville's 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 second-round win over Anhelina Kalinina at the Merida Open Akron. Former Top 20 player Saville fought back from a set and a break down to make her first WTA quarterfinal in exactly 12 months.