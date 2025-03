Colombia's Arango outlasts Saville in Merida to make first tour-level final

Colombian qualifier Emiliana Arango won a 2-hour and 52-minute epic over Aussie qualifier Daria Saville in the Merida Open Akron semifinals on Saturday night, prevailing 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to reach her first career WTA final. Arango has won 11 matches in a row at all levels and will make her Top 100 debut next week.