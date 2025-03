'Virtually flawless': Bencic fires a trio of Hot Shots at Indian Wells

Former World No. 4 Belinda Bencic carved out three stunning plays in her 6-1, 6-1 dismissal of Tatjana Maria in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday. With the 65-minute win, Bencic lined up a second-round showdown against No. 17 seed Amanda Anisimova. Anisimova leads their head-to-head 2-1.