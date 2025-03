Potapova squeaks past Bouzas Maneiro in Indian Wells opener

Anastasia Potapova came back from 5-3 down in the third set to earn a 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday. Potapova, an Indian Wells quarterfinalist last year, will face reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the second round.