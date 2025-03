Andreeva holds off Gracheva in Indian Wells, grabs seventh straight win

No. 9 seed Mirra Andreeva gritted out two back-and-forth sets in a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Varvara Gracheva at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night. Andreeva was down 4-0 in the second set before reeling off six games in a row.