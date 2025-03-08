2025 Indian Wells Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied 'Boom!' Baptiste's tweener earns applause from Collins in Indian Wells Danielle Collins won the point, but Hailey Baptiste's athletic 'tweener got the crowd on their feet at the BNP Paribas Open. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied