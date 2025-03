Siniakova ousts Putintseva in Indian Wells; first Top 20 win since June

Katerina Siniakova improved to 2-1 overall against Yulia Putintseva with a straight-sets defeat of the No. 21 seed in the BNP Paribas Open second round. The result was Siniakova's first Top 20 win since Bad Homburg 2024.