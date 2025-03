Bencic defeats Anisimova in Indian Wells second round

In a showdown between two of last month's Middle East Swing champions, 2025 Abu Dhabi titlist Belinda Bencic topped 2025 Doha titlist Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-1 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday. Bencic needed 2 hours and 24 minutes to eliminate No. 17 seed Anisimova.