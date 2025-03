Svitolina beats Pegula to make first Indian Wells quarterfinal in six years

No. 23 seed Elina Svitolina is into the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. The Ukrainian overcame a one-set deficit and a three-hour third-set rain delay to end the seven-match winning streak of No. 4 Jessica Pegula 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.