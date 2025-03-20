2025 Miami Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied From 5-3 down in third, Bencic escapes Yastremska Belinda Bencic won the last four games, and 12 of the last 15 points, to defeat Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in the first round of the Miami Open. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied