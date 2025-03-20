2025 Miami

See it: Gauff wins all 12 games against Kenin in Miami

Coco Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Miami Open 6-0, 6-0, the second time Gauff has won by such a scoreline at tour level in her career.

