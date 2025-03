Sakkari outlasts Bronzetti in Miami second-round barnburner

No. 28 seed Maria Sakkari needed 2 hours and 48 minutes to overcome Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the second round of the Miami Open on Thursday. Sakkari will now face No. 3 Coco Gauff for the second straight event -- Gauff defeated Sakkari in the same round at Indian Wells last week.