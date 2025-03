Raducanu rallies past Navarro in nearly 3-hour "Battle of the Emmas"

In their first career meeting, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu fought back from a break down in the third set to overcome No. 8 seed Emma Navarro 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) at the Miami Open on Friday. Raducanu needed a grueling 2 hours and 53 minutes to polish off the victory and notch the third Top 10 win of her career.