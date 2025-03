Philippines’ Eala shines: Top moments from her upset of Keys in Miami

In her first-ever match against a Top 20 player, 19-year-old Alexandra Eala of the Philippines shocked No. 5 seed and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Round of 16 at the Miami Open. Eala has now beaten two Grand Slam champions in a row, having already ousted Jelena Ostapenko in the previous round.