Anisimova powers past 2021 champion Kudermetova in Charleston

No. 8 seed Amanda Anisimova posted a 6-2, 6-2 victory over 2021 champion Veronika Kudermetova to reach the Credit One Charleston Open Round of 16 on Tuesday. It was Anisimova's first win in three meetings with former Top 10 player Kudermetova.