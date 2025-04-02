2025 Charleston

Krueger tops Volynets in all-American Charleston clash

No. 15 seed Ashlyn Krueger defeated her fellow American Katie Volynets 6-3, 7-6(4) to clinch a spot in the Credit One Charleston Open Round of 16 for the first time in her career.

