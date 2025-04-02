2025 Charleston Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Krueger tops Volynets in all-American Charleston clash No. 15 seed Ashlyn Krueger defeated her fellow American Katie Volynets 6-3, 7-6(4) to clinch a spot in the Credit One Charleston Open Round of 16 for the first time in her career. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied