2025 Rouen

Hot shot: After stellar defense, Lamens pulls off pass at full stretch

Suzan Lamens withstood everything Bianca Andreescu threw at her in the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole first round, then pulled off a brilliant winning forehand pass.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.