2025 Rouen

Hot shot: After stellar defense, Lamens pulls off pass at full stretch

Suzan Lamens withstood everything Bianca Andreescu threw at her in the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole first round, then pulled off a brilliant winning forehand pass.