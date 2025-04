Shnaider whitewashes Sevastova to reach Madrid last 16

No. 13 seed Diana Shnaider delivered the first 6-0, 6-0 win in a WTA main draw of her career over Anastasija Sevastova in the Mutua Madrid Open third round. Shnaider's two previous professional 6-0, 6-0 wins both came at ITF level, most recently over Sofiia Nagornaia in a 2022 Shymkent ITF W15 second round.