Svitolina beats Sakkari for 10th straight win, first Madrid quarterfinal

No. 17 seed Elina Svitolina improved to 3-2 overall against Maria Sakkari with a straight-sets win to reach her first Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal. Rouen champion Svitolina extended her winning streak to 10 matches; she has now reached the quarterfinals of every WTA 1000 event on the current calendar except Doha.