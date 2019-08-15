WTA 50 Health Moments

Sponsored By

Hologic Logo Color

1970s

Health Pioneer

View Timeline

1980s

Fitness Pioneer

View Timeline

1990s

Motherhood

View Timeline

2000s

Expansion

View Timeline

Just Starting

Landmark Partnership

View Timeline

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2023 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.