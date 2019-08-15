 

 

Dr. Irving Glick made important contributions to tennis medicine and science. He was the Science coordinator for tennis sports medicine - Olympics and made many outstanding professional contributions to the world of tennis. He is fondly known as the "father of tennis medicine".

 

The award was first presented in 2001 to honor the accomplishments of Dr. Irving Glick. This award serves to recognize and honor outstanding contributions to sports medicine, and excellence on the part of WTA Tournament Physicians