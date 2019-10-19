American teenagers Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally won their second WTA doubles title at the BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open.

LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg - "Team McCoco" is back in the winners' circle.

In just their fourth WTA main draw as a pair, the American teenage tandem are leaving the BGL BNP Paribas Luxembourg Open with their second doubles title.

The Americans needed 54 minutes, but five match points, to dispatch the No.2 seeds, compatriot Kaitlyn Christian and Chile's Alexa Guarachi, 6-2, 6-2.

McNally failed to serve out the final from 40-15 at 6-2, 5-1, but the teenagers sealed the match with a break of Christian's serve - their sixth overall service break in the match.

"I'd like to thank Coco for playing with me," McNally said in the trophy presentation. "She's an awesome girl and an awesome player, and I hope this is just the second of many WTA titles.

"All the fans that supported us in singles, and in doubles, that means a lot."



🏆It's a second doubles title for #McCoco! 🏆@CatyMcNally and @CocoGauff defeat Christian and Guarachi in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, to win the doubles tournament at @WTALuxembourg! pic.twitter.com/WGjyDWWCId — WTA (@WTA) October 19, 2019

Despite first round exits in their respective matches in the singles draw to Anna Blinkova and Jelena Ostapenko, respectively, Gauff and McNally beat three seeded teams in their four matches to hoist their second tour-level title.

After a semifinal appearance last week in Linz as a team, to go along with Gauff winning the singles title, the trophy in Luxembourg joins their victory at the Citi Open this summer.

"Both of our coaches, they're telling us to do similar things, and telling us to be aggressive," Gauff said after the pair's semifinal victory.

"As time gets on, the more consistent we'll be while being aggressive. We get along off the court, and so far, we're doing pretty well as a team together."

The pair dropped just one set across the week, and beat No.4 seeds Anna Blinkova and Miyu Kato in the quarterfinals, and top-seeded Czechs Kristyna Pliskova and Renata Voracova in the final four.

"When we go on the court, we kind of understand each other," McNally added.

"On the court, our games mesh together really well. Coco has a really big serve and she hits a really big ball from the baseline, and I enjoy the poaching at the net.

"We see the game the same way: being aggressive at the net and coming forward."