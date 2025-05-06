Skip to main content
Go back to the home page
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals Tickets
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Legends
Coaches
Videos
Videos
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
125 Live Streaming
News
About
About
About the WTA
Corporate
Our history
Press center
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
Finals
NEW
-
Scores
Live
The Tour
The Tour
WTA Tour Calendar
WTA 125 Calendar
WTA Finals Tickets
Players
Players
Player Listing
Rankings
Head-to-Head
Stats
Legends
Coaches
Videos
Videos
Video hub
Match highlights
Where to Watch
125 Live Streaming
News
About
About
About the WTA
Corporate
Our history
Press center
Rally the world
WTA Foundation
Performance health
Finals
NEW
Home
About
Scores
Rankings
Exclusives
Finals
Calendar
Highlights
Unlocked
H2H