The Tennis Anti-Doping Programme is a comprehensive and internationally-recognized programme that applies to all players who hold an ATP or WTA ranking, or who enter or compete in events organized, sanctioned or recognized by the ITF.

The purposes of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme are to maintain the integrity of tennis and protect the health and rights of all tennis players.

The Tennis Anti-Doping Programme maintains a common set of rules and procedures that apply across all levels of tennis. Players are tested for banned substances in accordance with the prevailing version of the World Anti-Doping Agency's Prohibited List. The Tennis Anti-Doping Programme is fully compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

